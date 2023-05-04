Stand Firm Production Company aims to bring people closer to the Catholic Faith

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of Bismarck and Mandan young adults who are devoted to their Catholic Faith have created a new medium to spread the Word of God.

In a garage in Mandan, a group of young adults recently created a new production company called Stand Firm. This is not your typical production company; the group creates podcasts that look to direct Catholics who search for the meaning of God’s ultimate truth. They host a variety of guests from priests to everyday truth seekers. The idea for this came from a calling.

“I always had the desire to start something in production and film. I felt the calling to use that desire to spread the faith and I brought my idea to my partners and they were all in. It took off from there,” said Cole Gendreau, head director at Stand Firm Productions.

Fr. Josh Waltz from St. Joseph’s in Mandan is one of the guests who frequently appears. Some of the group members are former students of his from the University of Mary. They approached Fr. Waltz about their idea and he helped them brainstorm. They say there really wasn’t a plan at first; he just sat down and began talking, which led to a full podcast. This is what Fr. Waltz is looking to communicate in each episode.

“To try and come forward and show the love that I have for Jesus, and hopefully, that’s tangible enough that even through the media waves, people can pick it up and latch onto it,” said Fr. Josh Waltz, pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Stand Firm’s hope is that something will resonate with people and bring them closer to the faith.

“We are on a mission to bring God’s word to a world looking for hope and we just want to help others achieve that and to grow in a relationship with Jesus,” said Gendreau.

The production company has already put out five episodes. Fr. Waltz is very satisfied with how everything has been going so far.

“I think the guys have done a great job of bringing in different people from different backgrounds, with different points of view on suffering and humor,” said Fr. Waltz.

Even though they began this company back in February, they already have acquired a small fan base who watch faithfully. The feedback has been gratifying.

“We have received really good feedback so far from people in the community, it’s been great. A lot of great support and we look forward to hearing from more people,” said Ben Weisbeck, head videographer of Stand Firm Productions.

The group is already looking ahead to future podcast episodes.

Stand Firm drops new podcasts each Wednesday. You can check them out on their social media pages and YouTube page.

