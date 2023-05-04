Sports Spotlight: three-sport standout and Glen Ullin valedictorian Taylor Christensen

GLEN UILLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - The high school sports calendar is divided into the fall, winter and spring. Taylor Christensen competes in all three seasons, but her biggest high school accomplishments might be in the classroom

Taylor is a prime example of a three-sport athlete who excels in each. It’s volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball in the spring. Her dad, Kyle, coaches her in volleyball and softball.

“Not only does she do well pitching, but she also swings the bat well. She’ll go make a play on defense. Volleyball-wise, same thing. Just an all-around athlete. Played all the way around, made some great defensive plays and digs as well as being one of the top outside hitters as well,” said Kyle Christensen, Glen Ullin-Hebron volleyball coach and Beulah softball coach.

“I guess all of them are very big team sports. I mean, softball is a little more individual with the batting and the pitching. Just understanding how to work as a team is one of my biggest attributes from every sport that comes together,” said Taylor.

Taylor attends high school at Glen Ullin and plays for the Bearcats, but when softball comes around, she commutes to Beulah to take the diamond for the Miners.

“It’s pretty nice because I get to have more teammates than just Glen Ullin and Hebron, and I’m grateful for having these Beulah friendships through softball and just meeting new people throughout the year is fun,” said Taylor. “With the multiple schools I get to play with them (teammates) in different sports and then against them in the other sports and just creating those friendships is really great. I’ve played a couple of my teammates in both volleyball and basketball, and I guess it’s not really a rivalry, it’s kind of fun just to get on the court with each other and to talk a little crap with each other.”

Whether it’s the field or the court, Taylor is a standout performer. She also shines in the classroom and will be graduating as the valedictorian of her class.

“Well, I think one thing that maybe gets overlooked when you’re a talented athlete is she also excels in the classroom. She’ll be the valedictorian, yesterday she was down in Bismarck for the Best in the Class. And so that side of things is something that I’m very proud of her for as well,” said Kyle.

“It is really hard to balance athletics and school, like today I left early for a couple of classes. But just putting my all into every test, quiz, studying, taking lots of notes… I don’t know, it just pays off,” said Taylor.

Taylor loves all the sports she plays, but she’s most passionate about softball. Next season, she’s heading to South Mountain Community College in Phoenix.

Taylor was also selected to play in the North Dakota Optimist All-Star Volleyball Series next month.

