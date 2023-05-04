Planting season prep

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One summer hobby that’s about to begin is gardening. Your news leader spoke with a nursery and a horticulturist about what gardeners can plan for this year.

Now that all the snow is gone, people are getting ready to dig into their summer activities.

“You don’t want to wait too long because it’s planning time, and it’s ready to get going now,” said Dan Cashman, owner of Cashman’s Nursery.

He says certain plants need to wait, but gardeners can always tend to their soil. Workers in his greenhouse are planting seeds, too.

“All these seeds let’s say you want to plant some more grass seed, or you want to plant your peas or your radishes. They really won’t germinate until the soil temperature gets up to about 55 degrees,” said Cashman.

Dan Cashman says it’s a great time to plant seed vegetables or dormant trees. He says to wait to plant the greenhouse plants because they could freeze. He also says bare root items are good to plant, and annual seeds like marigolds and petunias.

Every growing season is different...but our long winter disrupted the planting season in many ways.

“Our growing season is already short for North Dakota so this year it might be shorter. So, we’re off to a delayed start, but we have to see what the weather is going to be. Because maybe we will have a warm spring, warm summer, and those temperatures can accelerate the amount of heat the plants get,” said Tom Kalb, horticulturist.

Because of the snow cover and late melt, animals had to find sources of food... like plants, trees and grass.

“Another challenge was rodent damage on trees and shrubs that bunnies or voles or moles or mice... in other words, chewed the bark off,” said Cashman.

Now that it’s planting season, people just have to wait for their flowers to blossom in Bismarck.

