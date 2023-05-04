Officials: Victim killed in fiery crash during police pursuit identified as missing 14-year-old

Jaden Bowman, 14, was identified as the victim in a fiery crash during a police pursuit.
Jaden Bowman, 14, was identified as the victim in a fiery crash during a police pursuit.(Provided | WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - A teen who was killed in a police pursuit in April has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy, according to Indiana officials.

WPTA reports the Steuben County Coroner’s Office identified the teen killed in the April 19 pursuit as Jaden Bowman.

Authorities said Jaden was reported missing by his parents earlier that evening.

Around 11 p.m. on April 19, police said they spotted a suspicious vehicle that drove away as officers approached the car. They said the vehicle committed multiple traffic violations as it drove off.

Police said they tried to stop the driver a short distance away, but the vehicle tried to escape and led them on a pursuit. The pursuit reportedly reached up to speeds of 90 mph and eventually ended at an intersection when the vehicle went off-road and struck a tree before bursting into flames.

Officers said they were unable to rescue the driver due to “extreme heat.” Officials said they later learned the vehicle had recently been stolen.

The death investigation was handed to the Steuben County Coroner’s Office, which used DNA to identify the body on May 3.

Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer said the coroner identified the body as belonging to 14-year-old Jaden.

WPTA interviewed Jaden’s mother, Marissa Fairchild, on April 27. She told them she had spent every day since April 20 searching for her son and that he was acting “a little funny” the evening of his disappearance. The next morning, she said she did not find him in bed.

Fairchild said she believed Jaden had gone to school that day and that it wasn’t until later when his school called her that she knew something was wrong. Fairchild said she then reported him missing to police.

Authorities said the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was requested to review the actions of the pursuing officer to “determine if there were any violations of policy or state law.”

That investigation is still pending.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Chloe...
Help wanted in search for missing North Dakota teenager
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Woman threatened Gov. Burgum
Woman charged after making threats to Gov. Burgum
ND Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
A closer look at ND’s property and income tax cuts

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit...
Judge gives Trump time to decide on testifying at rape trial
FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court
Police were active at two scenes in Moultrie on Thursday. One was at 6th Street Southwest and...
Coroner: 3 killed, suspect dead in Moultrie, Georgia
Braden Fischer
Minotauros forward commits to University of Minnesota-Duluth
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old