ND shops prepare popular flowers for Mother’s Day rush

Mother's Day flowers
Mother's Day flowers(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest days of the year for local florists, but another big day for them is coming up fast — Mother’s Day.

Your News Leader wanted to figure out what the most popular flowers are that people get for their moms.

Nikki Brose, the owner of Flower Central, said most people go for a mix of spring flowers such as tulips, irises, and bulb gardens, which are in season.

She said the bright and vibrant flowers tend to represent the fact that winter is over and that people are ready for the spring season.

“The peaches and the corals are hot colors right now, so that’ll definitely be one of the big sellers,” said Brose.

Brose said it’s never too early to place your order. She said they actually ordered for Mother’s Day before Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Chloe...
Help wanted in search for missing North Dakota teenager
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

50th Annual Ag Day in Morton County
50th Annual Ag Day helps teach kids about where their daily items come from
Stand Firm group members setting up for a podcast
Stand Firm Production Company aims to bring people closer to the Catholic Faith
athletes 5/3
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/03/23
rain 5/3
KMOT First News at Six Weather 5/03/23
track 5/3
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 5/03/23