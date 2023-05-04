ND shops prepare popular flowers for Mother’s Day rush

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest days of the year for local florists, but another big day for them is coming up fast — Mother’s Day.

Your News Leader wanted to figure out what the most popular flowers are that people get for their moms.

Nikki Brose, the owner of Flower Central, said most people go for a mix of spring flowers such as tulips, irises, and bulb gardens, which are in season.

She said the bright and vibrant flowers tend to represent the fact that winter is over and that people are ready for the spring season.

“The peaches and the corals are hot colors right now, so that’ll definitely be one of the big sellers,” said Brose.

Brose said it’s never too early to place your order. She said they actually ordered for Mother’s Day before Valentine’s Day.

