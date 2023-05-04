ND Legislature passes wrong version of final bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Often, the last bill passed during the Legislative Session is the budget for the Office of Management and Budget. Much less often, the Legislature makes a massive mistake and passes the wrong version of the bill. But that’s what happened this year.

I’ve been talking about it for four months: culture war issues were a primary focus of this Legislative Session. Opponents of book bans and bills related to transgender people said lawmakers were wasting their time. And now, after the session has wrapped and it was discovered the Legislature accidentally passed the wrong version of the OMB bill at the 11th hour, those same opponents are saying they were right.

Representative Corey Mock says the 2021 Legislature was a little careless.

“100 percent preventable. It was an unforced error, and it just goes to show you that you cannot rush these things,” said Representative Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks.

Representative Mock says time in the session could’ve been managed better.

“In this case, the number of social wedge issue type-bills that were not only introduced but debated at length, certainly forced our attention onto other matters, and time is a finite resource,” said Representative Mock.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor says that analysis misses the mark.

“I think there was a clerical error that was made. I don’t think it’s anything more or less than that. At the end of the session, there’s a lot of information to process in a very short period of time, that’s a normal legislative process and routine,” said Representative Lefor, R-Dickinson.

There was concern lawmakers would have to return to Bismarck to vote on the bill again, but if it’s determined the mistake was a clerical error, they won’t have to.

“There’s a process for handling these things. We’re going through that process now. We’ve visited with the Attorney General and with the Governor’s staff. I believe we’re all on the same page in recognizing that this was simply a clerical error,” said John Bjornson, Legislative Council director.

Still, Representative Corey Mock says, it’s an issue that could’ve been prevented by better preparation.

“Had we given more time to the process, had we given staff the amount of time they would normally need to compile the final version, all of those factors would’ve prevented the issue,” said Representative Mock.

The Legislature wrapped up at the end of April.

Representative Corey Mock says, in his 14 years in the Legislature, this was the most that had been crammed in the OMB budget out of any session. But House Majority Leader Mike Lefor says, the final bill was run-of-the-mill.

