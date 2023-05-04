Morse Code of Weather: northern lights photography tips and different types/shapes of the aurora

By Jacob Morse
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Getting the perfect shot of the northern lights can be challenging, but here are some tips that Meteorologist Jacob Morse has learned over the past couple of years of photographing the aurora in North Dakota. He also explains the different shapes/types of the aurora display (such as arcs, bands, pillars, and coronas) and talks about why the northern lights sometimes flicker intensely in the night sky — it all relates back to our magnetic field and how the charged particles ejected from the sun interact with it.

