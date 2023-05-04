Montana judge to be reprimanded, suspended for remarks

(Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge is facing a public reprimand from the Montana Supreme Court and a 30-day unpaid suspension for comments he made in a courthouse hallway during a trial, the court ruled this week.

The Judicial Standards Commission received a complaint in August 2022 that District Court Judge Ray Dayton of Anaconda made “inappropriate comments of a sexual nature” about a witness who had testified about being stalked by the defendant in a trial.

Dayton acknowledged violating the rule of judicial conduct that requires judges to act in a manner that promotes public confidence in their impartiality, according to court documents.

“This matter has to do with a comment that I made, in jest, in what I thought was a private conversation with a colleague,” Dayton said in a statement. “I was unaware that others were listening. The matter was reported to the powers that be who have decided to punish me.”

The commission recommended, and Dayton agreed to, a 30-day unpaid suspension from May 13 through June 11.

Dayton must appear before the Montana Supreme Court on May 11 for the public reprimand, the court ruled Tuesday.

