Minotauros forward commits to University of Minnesota-Duluth

Braden Fischer
Braden Fischer(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Minotauros are sending another player to Duluth.

Forward Braden Fischer became the fourth Tauro in team history to commit to one of the most storied NCHC men’s hockey programs Thursday morning.

“Minnesota-Duluth has been a dream of mine... the tradition of success as a team, the school’s history of excellence, player development and opportunity is something I feel so blessed and excited to be a part of,” said Fischer.

Fischer just played this one season in Minot. He recorded five points in five games at the beginning of the season then suffered an injury that kept him out until February.

He tallied 14 points in 19 games at the end of the season.

“To say that Braden has earned this would be an understatement. He suffered a severe injury just a couple of weeks after arriving in Minot. The work he put in to rehabbing just to give himself a chance at getting back this season was incredible,” said Tauros Head Coach Cody Campbell.

Fischer added that he plans to study either business or psychology.

For more information, visit the release on the team’s website.

