Magic City Campus hosts career fair

Magic City Campus career fair
Magic City Campus career fair(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Hundreds of students took over the gym at Magic City Campus Wednesday afternoon to learn more about possible future careers.

Kellie Meyer, the career development counselor at Magic City Campus, organized the event.

More than 40 businesses put together booths at the fair, from various professions, including finance and banking, to firefighters and TSA, and even KMOT.

Meyer said at least 100 10th graders from Minot Central Campus came over in the morning session to learn about careers, and roughly 500 juniors and seniors toured the fair shortly thereafter.

She said they hope to host their annual Career Expo again this fall, to include other area school districts, as they did this past November.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Chloe...
Help wanted in search for missing North Dakota teenager
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

50th Annual Ag Day in Morton County
50th Annual Ag Day helps teach kids about where their daily items come from
Stand Firm group members setting up for a podcast
Stand Firm Production Company aims to bring people closer to the Catholic Faith
athletes 5/3
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/03/23
rain 5/3
KMOT First News at Six Weather 5/03/23
track 5/3
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 5/03/23