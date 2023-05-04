Magic City Campus hosts career fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Hundreds of students took over the gym at Magic City Campus Wednesday afternoon to learn more about possible future careers.

Kellie Meyer, the career development counselor at Magic City Campus, organized the event.

More than 40 businesses put together booths at the fair, from various professions, including finance and banking, to firefighters and TSA, and even KMOT.

Meyer said at least 100 10th graders from Minot Central Campus came over in the morning session to learn about careers, and roughly 500 juniors and seniors toured the fair shortly thereafter.

She said they hope to host their annual Career Expo again this fall, to include other area school districts, as they did this past November.

