The Fed raises interests rates for the tenth time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, the Fed announced it will raise interest rates again for the tenth time.

The reasoning behind this is due to price regulation. The Federal Reserve is mandated to keep prices regular and maintain full employment for what the economy can handle. It will be going up by a quarter of a percent. The Fed wants to try to bring down inflation.

Financial advisors have suggestions on what you can do to stay out of financial trouble.

“The biggest thing is maintaining a really healthy cash balance. What I mean by that is just making sure that you have your three to six months of emergency funds set aside in cash. If you’re looking to make a bigger expenditure, say buy a vehicle, a boat, a home, having a good solid down payment is awfully helpful in this environment,” said Steven Richard, a financial advisor at Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota.

Financial advisors say that if the Fed continues to increase interest rates, a recession could happen.

