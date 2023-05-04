Boot scootin’ good time; line dancing makes a comeback

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your New Year’s resolution was to exercise more or try something new, there’s one activity making a come-back that could fit the bill.

These boots were made for dancing...line dancing that is. From Nashville to Las Vegas line dancing is making a comeback, and North Dakota is no exception.

So, I had to see for myself what all the stompin’ was about. Lucy Weigel has been teaching all kinds of dance classes since the late 80s and says it’s making a comeback. She attributes its rise in popularity to what makes it different to most dances. “You know you have a couples dance; you have the two-step, the three-step and the waltz. Where with line dancing you don’t need a partner,” said Weigel.

A group of about 15 dancers gathers every Thursday, they say the important thing is just to have fun.... even if you make a mistake. “It’s a lot of fun because we’re all willing to make mistakes but we help each other and it’s a no pressure activity,” said Crystal Knecht.

Sure, it’s hard work to move for two hours and remember the steps but those are some of the benefits of class. “It’s a great workout, it’s almost like cardio line dancing,” said Kiri Stone.

Lucy says line dancing is fun at any age but especially great for seniors because it challenges their minds to stay sharp. Whether it’s your 100th time or first time there’s a community and a good time waiting in line for you.

No boots required.

Line Dancing classes are $10 per class and held on Thursday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Mandan.

