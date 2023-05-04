50th Annual Ag Day helps teach kids about where their daily items come from

By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 3, 2023
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Families didn’t have to go far out of town on Wednesday to learn about agriculture. Your News Leader went to Morton County Farm Bureau’s Ag Day to see what kids were learning about.

Kids were learning outside the classroom at the 50th Annual Ag Day. They were also cutting away the layers and learning about sheep shearing. It is a long-running tradition at Morton County Farm Bureau Ag Day. Kids get to feel the fleece. Sheep weren’t the only animals; there were cows and horses too.

“He really likes it. I think he likes seeing the kids as much as they like seeing him,” said Emily Vogit of Mandan.

As kids interacted with the animals, they learned how to care for them and connect with agriculture.

“The reason we put this whole event on is because we have lost the connection with the farming community with our parents and grandparents. There’s less and less parents, grandparents on the farms,” said Nathan Boehm, Morton County Farm Bureau president.

For Mandan and New Salem FFA members, it’s a chance to share their passion for agriculture.

“Being able to see these kids and being able to help open their eyes up to this. A lot of these kids have never touched an animal or heard anything about where their food comes from,” said Grace Olin, New Salem junior.

And after the kids were done horsing around, they got to learn along the way.

Farm Bureau Morton County is the main sponsor, but other booths were there like Game and Fish.

