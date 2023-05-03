Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness

A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining Scratchers ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California woman who was homeless just a few years ago is now a millionaire.

California Lottery officials said Lucia Forseth is $5 million richer thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket she purchased at a Walmart in Pittsburg, about 40 miles outside of San Francisco.

She reportedly stopped at the store for an oil change when she decided to buy a ticket.

“I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!” Forseth said. “I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

The lucky winner said the 2023 ticket has special meaning for her this year.

“Six years ago, I was homeless,” Forseth said. “This year, I am getting married, getting my associate degree and won $5 million.”

She added, “You never think you have a chance to win it. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

Forseth said she plans to buy a house and invest the rest of her winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck
Details released in vehicle-pedestrian collision in downtown Bismarck

Latest News

Erica Hager and her baby
Laughing gas now an option for labor pain in ND
First responders are near the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport, June 10, 2020,...
United plans to hire 15,000, adding to surge in airline jobs
Pumping gas
E-15 summer ban lifted; positive impact on ND corn growers
Planet Fitness is offering a free gym membership for teens this summer.
Planet Fitness will allow teens to work out at its gyms for free this summer