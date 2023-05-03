Woman charged after making threats to Gov. Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Burleigh County prosecutors have charged a South Heart woman with harassment after they say she threatened Governor Doug Burgum.

Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Jody Kuntz made four phone calls in February and March where she made statements the governor would “meet his demise.”

Authorities say Kuntz called 911, the Governor’s Office, and other state departments.

