Williston High School prepares for Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical

By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Winter may finally be over, but the season will once again come alive at Williston High School as they perform Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical.

“It’s really been my favorite thing for the past couple of months. It’s something I have been looking forward to when I go to school,” said Isabelle Martin, who plays Anna.

Cast members say there’s plenty of surprises in store, regardless of if you’ve seen the hit movie.

“There’s a lot of new, fun additions to it. I believe you will love it,” said Blesselle Mojeres, who plays Elsa.

With more than 50 cast members, new technology, and a full pit crew, everyone is all-in on delivering an excellent performance.

“It’s a lot of fun putting this all together with the tech, hair and makeup. It’s a lot of fun,” said Sterling Fitzegerald, who plays Prince Hans.

Only one school in each state was awarded the rights to perform this show. Williston was chosen back in August.

“It makes me feel very proud. I feel like I got a very good opportunity, and I really don’t want to waste it,” said Martin.

Since the cast list was announced in December, everyone has been putting in long hours to prepare for opening night.

“Our kids have gone way above and beyond just like they always do because Williston really does have the best kids,” said Eric Rooke, director.

The cast said there’s a lot of emotion and anticipation for this show, but they are ready to put on a show that the community will never forget.

Frozen: The Broadway Musical opens May 5 at 7 p.m., with additional performances on May 6 and May 7 at 2 p.m.; and May 11 to 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

