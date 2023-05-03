Wenko, Dudas named finalists for Williston City Administrator position

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston has named two finalists for their city administrator position.

Interim Administrator Shawn Wenko and Airport Director Anthony Dudas were selected by the city and a recruiting firm. A total of 12 applicants filed for the position. Two other finalists withdrew from the process last week.

The recruitment process involved semifinalists completing a detailed written questionnaire, pre-recorded interviews and initial media search, with finalists undergoing background checks, detailed media searches, the development of a written first year game plan and the preparation of a brief PowerPoint presentation regarding their thoughts on Williston’s challenges and opportunities should they be selected as Williston’s next city administrator.

Wenko has been working for the city since 2008, serving in roles such as the workforce development coordinator, executive director for economic development and interim administrator.

Dudas has been employed with the City of Williston for 12 years. He served as an assistant airport director in 2013, eventually taking the lead position in 2017.

The finalists will participate in 90-minute interviews with the mayor and city commission scheduled on Thursday, May 11 starting at 9 a.m. in the 2nd floor conference room at City Hall prior to the mayor’s “State of the City” address at noon in the Old Armory.

Residents and stakeholders are invited to meet the city administrator finalists in a public meet and greet scheduled on Wednesday, May 10 from 6-7 p.m. in the John Kautzman Chamber Room at City Hall.

