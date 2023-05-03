UND hires compliance liaison for repatriation effort

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota has hired a compliance liaison to help with the university’s ongoing repatriation efforts. This comes after UND announced the discovery of ancestral remains and cultural artifacts on campus that, under federal law, must be returned to their appropriate tribal homes.

Mary Baker is now UND’s Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) compliance liaison. Baker comes to UND from the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Tribal Historic Preservation Office in New Town. Since September 2019, she has worked for the Three Affiliated Tribes on the Fort Berthold Reservation as the NAGPRA officer and cultural resources project manager.

“I am humbled to be able to be of service to our ancestors,” Baker said. “Repatriation work is a duty that should never be taken lightly. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help the relatives return to a place of rest. I hope to gain and absorb as much as I possibly can with this experience.”

Baker will function as a program manager on the university’s compliance with NAGPRA law, also serving as a primary point of contact for tribal partners.

“She has been one of the tribal representatives that has been advising us over the past year,” said Laine Lyons, member of UND’s Repatriation Committee and the director of development for the College of Arts & Sciences with the UND Alumni Association & Foundation. “She is a compassionate person who is respectful of diverse viewpoints, beliefs and practices. She understands the significance of this work and the responsibility placed on everyone involved. We are grateful for her.”

In August last year, UND President Andrew Armacost announced the discovery of ancestral remains and cultural artifacts on campus. Prior to that, the university created a repatriation committee and conducted outreach to tribal officials inside and outside North Dakota. Baker said she plans to implement cultural protocols in her position at UND.

“The survivors of these ancestors can take comfort in knowing that a tribal member will be taking on this role, ensuring their return by working collaboratively with other tribes,” she said.

After the public announcement, UND developed a repatriation website, contracted with a Native American-owned management firm and has continued to provide regular updates to tribal representatives and UND’s Indigenous community.

