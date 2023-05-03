Providers, parents respond to childcare funding package signed by ND governor

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, recently signed a $66 million childcare package that would last until the funding runs out, but that hasn’t necessarily solved every challenge in the industry.

While Little River Child Care kiddos are having outside time, the adult world is grappling with the state of non-familial and paid childcare.

According to the legislature, one-third of the $66 million childcare package will go towards helping parents who are eligible pay providers.

Samantha West, the parent of three kids, said childcare is not affordable for her.

”When you’re starting out, when you’re a new family, just taking off, trying to figure your bills out and everything, it’s just not,” said West.

Kaylee Nelson, the director of Little River Child Care, said out of the 50 families it serves at the facility, only three families currently qualify for childcare assistance.

”Raise the bar of who can qualify for childcare assistance and I think that would help a lot of issues,” said Nelson.

Nelson said childcare for two kids costs more than $400 dollars a week, depending on their age.

West said her immediate family managed without childcare. Her husband works at night, and she works during the day.

“If we were able to afford childcare, I mean he’d be able to have a normal sleeping schedule and not have to sacrifice so much,” said West.

Nelson said after the $22 million is used to supplement kids’ tuition, it’s only a matter of time until the pendulum swings back.

”It’s just stopping the bleeding for now,” said Nelson.

Nelson said childcare workers deserve more than $12 to $13 an hour.

”I actually really loved it but trying to figure out the scheduling with our kids and then the pay,” said West.

The package includes a $2 million stipend for child care workers, however, Nelson said it’s still not enough to make a living.

”Each employee that works full-time, they can get $200 every three months. I mean, that’s an extra $2,400 a year, and then $90 dollars of each stipend is taxed,” said Nelson.

She said while she’s grateful for the assistance, there’s got to be something long-term.

See details of the bill here.

