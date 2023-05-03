One of two sexual exploitation cases dismissed against local priest

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Judge has dismissed one of two sexual exploitation cases against a Jamestown priest.

The judge found there wasn’t enough evidence to show therapy happened when Rev. Neil Pfeifer allegedly had sexual contact with a woman in Napoleon, North Dakota.

The priest faces similar charges in Jamestown. That trial is set for June 13.

The Diocese of Fargo has temporarily removed Pfeifer from ministry pending the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.