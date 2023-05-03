One of two sexual exploitation cases dismissed against local priest

The priest faces similar charges in Jamestown. That trial is set for June 13.
Neil Pfeifer
Neil Pfeifer(kvly)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Judge has dismissed one of two sexual exploitation cases against a Jamestown priest.

The judge found there wasn’t enough evidence to show therapy happened when Rev. Neil Pfeifer allegedly had sexual contact with a woman in Napoleon, North Dakota.

The priest faces similar charges in Jamestown. That trial is set for June 13.

The Diocese of Fargo has temporarily removed Pfeifer from ministry pending the investigation.

