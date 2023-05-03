Minot State offensive lineman drafted by BC Lions

Minot State offensive lineman drafted by BC Lions
By Zach Keenan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With the 70th pick in the 2023 Canadian Football League draft, the BC Lions selected Troy Kowal, an offensive lineman from Minot State University.

Kowal was surrounded by friends, family, and MSU Football teammates when the news arrived Tuesday night.

“It’s kind of wild. After six years of college football, now I get to go play again. This is an awesome experience. It’s kind of crazy to hear that I’m a pro now,” said Kowal.

Latest mock drafts placed Kowal in the seventh of eight rounds, and many of his supporters grew anxious as the draft continued.

“It means a lot that everyone came out tonight. It’s a Tuesday night, I know it’s a little late, but I’m glad they came out the week before finals and I’m glad that my family got to come down (from Canada) and watch. I’m just thankful,” said Kowal.

The Lions’ training camp begins next week in British Columbia.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck
Details released in vehicle-pedestrian collision in downtown Bismarck
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Murder charge changed to manslaughter in Foster Co. fatal
livestock loss
April 2022 blizzard livestock loss report released
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Latest News

Minot State offensive lineman drafted by BC Lions
Minot State offensive lineman drafted by BC Lions
cfl 5/2
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/02/23
wed 5/2
KMOT First News at Six Weather 5/02/23
golf 5/2
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 5/02/23