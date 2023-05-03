Minot State offensive lineman drafted by BC Lions

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With the 70th pick in the 2023 Canadian Football League draft, the BC Lions selected Troy Kowal, an offensive lineman from Minot State University.

Kowal was surrounded by friends, family, and MSU Football teammates when the news arrived Tuesday night.

“It’s kind of wild. After six years of college football, now I get to go play again. This is an awesome experience. It’s kind of crazy to hear that I’m a pro now,” said Kowal.

Latest mock drafts placed Kowal in the seventh of eight rounds, and many of his supporters grew anxious as the draft continued.

“It means a lot that everyone came out tonight. It’s a Tuesday night, I know it’s a little late, but I’m glad they came out the week before finals and I’m glad that my family got to come down (from Canada) and watch. I’m just thankful,” said Kowal.

The Lions’ training camp begins next week in British Columbia.

