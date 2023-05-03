MDU rate hike could be lower than expected

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana-Dakota Utilities customers will likely see a smaller increase in their bills than they were expecting.

MDU is asking the Public Service Commission for lower rate hikes after the company reached a settlement with groups objecting to the size of the original proposal. MDU had originally proposed a 12.3% hike, which would have raised rates for the average residential customer by about $15 per month. The new proposal puts the rate increase at $8.30.

“We feel what we asked was prudent, but we also understand that also means our customers have to pay a little more, and we try to balance out as best we can,” said Mark Hanson with MDU.

The PSC must approve the rate increase. They’re expected to vote on it within the month.

