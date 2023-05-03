McKenzie County commissioners to help fund temporary daycare for Alexander Public School

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to help Alexander Public School build a temporary daycare center.

Alexander currently has one facility, which has a waitlist of more than 25. Commissioners approved a $5,000 startup payment towards a site at the school that would house up to eight children. Principal Shannon Faller said this would help add teachers who are having difficulties finding services during the day.

“We have a husband and wife pair coming in. They have a child and it was contingent on them being able to find daycare services,” said Faller.

The commission also agreed to give the district up to $25,000 to ensure the facility breaks even and doesn’t impact the school budget.

“It’s not a money-making opportunity. It is providing a service that is needed by the community within Alexander,” said Faller.

The site will be rented out to a provider that would work during the school year. Faller said there is no current plan for services during the summer months.

The city of Alexander is also looking at building a second daycare facility, which could open as early as 2025.

