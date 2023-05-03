Future journalists bring the news at Bakken Elementary

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some broadcasting up-and-comers from Bakken Elementary School in Williston recently got a tour of our KMOT news station in Minot.

These kids put together and host weekly newscasts at their school, providing helpful information about school rules, events, and even the lunch menu.

After asking us a lot of questions, we decided we had some for them.

Some 5th and 6th graders from Bakken Elementary took real initiative when interacting with us in the newsroom. A few of them shared plans to pursue journalism when they were older, and we even had a few that were curious about anchoring.

You don’t have to worry about these kids being camera-shy.

Bakken Elementary students in Mr. Raj’s technology class host their very own weekly news show.

Bakken Action News Weekly features students like Kenna and Holly.

These future reporters got to see the inner workings of a real newsroom during a recent visit to KMOT.

Bakken Action News Weekly students visit KMOT studio (Courtesy: Bakken Action News Weekly)

With this much passion at a young age, Holly Gillespie represented her class, sharing some fun things they’ve learned this year.

“I kind of like working with everyone, you know, also, a skill that I learned is people will be quiet if you yell, ‘Quiet on Set!’” said Holly.

Holly isn’t the only student that is invested in this class. Kenna Harstad shared that she enjoyed working as an anchor because she learned how to read scripts fast and use a teleprompter.

“We basically do it for entertainment, so, then people, like, listen,” said Kenna.

Mr. Raj, the technology teacher, says this is an excellent class for career development, teaching the students how to work behind and in front of the camera.

“It’s a really cool program that allows them to see the other side of the news studio. They have blown us away with how dedicated they are, how hard they work, they come in every week, ready to go,” said Mr. Raj.

Inspiring the next generation of journalists.

Your News Leader had so much fun showing these kids around and enjoyed learning about their news program.

While participating, the students shared they were learning a variety of skills that could help them in the real world.

With any luck, maybe one day they will reach out to our station about a potential internship or job shadowing opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.