E-15 summer ban lifted; positive impact on ND corn growers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - E-15 gas will be readily available all year round in 2023. President Biden lifted the summer ban to lower the consumption of foreign oil and move towards more energy independence.

Brenda Elmer, executive director for the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, said about 400 million bushels of corn are harvested in the state.

She said roughly 50% of that is manufactured into ethanol.

“To say that we’re delighted about the EPA’s decision today allowing E-15 for the summer driving season would be an understatement,” said Elmer.

Elmer said summer is known to be a high travel season, so depending on consumer behavior, it may have a positive impact on how much corn is sold.

