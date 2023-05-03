BisMan photographers capture memories with bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When photographers in the area think of the perfect backdrops that represent Bismarck and Mandan, they find themselves shooting toward sites like the Capitol and Fort Abraham Lincoln. But one of their favorites is the historic rail bridge, and now they might have to find a new background.

Josh Kadrmas has pointed his lens at the historic rail bridge for many years, but soon he will have to shift focus.

“I think anytime you are taking pictures in the Bismarck Mandan area, that’s usually the go-to spot, is the bridge in the background,” said Kadrmas.

For many, the bridge is seen as an iconic landmark in the Bismarck-Mandan area. From family photos to even magazine covers, it is one of the most photographed places in the capital city.

“It’s the kind of thing people like around here. They are just like, ‘We would really like to have the bridge in our pictures,’” said photographer Deborah Kates.

Photographers say they like how the bridge creates a unique background for their photos.

“It would be fascinating to see just how many people have used just the bridge as either the focal point or just the backdrop for family pictures,” said Kadrmas.

The bridge held strong through the shift from film to digital photography, but likely won’t be here for the next step. This will leave photographers without a muse.

“I’d probably have to look for another spot, I just think it would be a real loss,” said Kates.

In the meantime, photographers will surely be capturing the bridge so it will forever be preserved in pictures.

Last week, BNSF gained the final two permits the company needed to tear down and build a new bridge. FORB says they are challenging those permits, by looking to get them appealed.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.