Williston Parks and Recreation moving in the right direction after 2022 audit

Joe Barsh
Joe Barsh(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Executive Director of Williston’s Parks and Recreation District Joe Barsh said they are caught up with past debts incurred due to the pandemic.

The park district operates on sales tax, which dropped in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and the falling price of oil. Barsh, who took over as executive director last year, said the district has since rebounded and are back on track.

“We are caught up fully. We are operating at a forward-thinking motion right now. It feels great to say that out loud. We are not paying bills outside of our normal expenses,” said Barsh.

The 2022 audit report conducted by Eide Bailey stated concerns about the district’s financial controls stemming from a lack of staff. Barsh explains that it’s more cost-effective to segregate duties with their current staff than to hire more people to handle finances.

“That is a purposeful decision of the park district so that we can save our resources and use them as effectively as possible, but also work with our auditors to make sure we are being mindful of our financial operations,” said Barsh.

Barsh said the park board will soon begin planning for the future, which could include expanding the Williston ARC and its programs.

“I feel great at where we are at. I feel even better about where we are going,” said Barsh.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck
Details released in vehicle-pedestrian collision in downtown Bismarck
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Murder charge changed to manslaughter in Foster Co. fatal
livestock loss
April 2022 blizzard livestock loss report released
Lauren Ware is taking her talents to the SEC and Texas A&M
Lauren Ware finds new basketball home, transferring to Texas A&M

Latest News

Airport welcome
Veterans moved to tears by surprise welcome home
Heroes welcomed home
Heroes welcomed home
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 5/1/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 5/1/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 5/1/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 5/1/2023