Williston Parks and Recreation moving in the right direction after 2022 audit

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Executive Director of Williston’s Parks and Recreation District Joe Barsh said they are caught up with past debts incurred due to the pandemic.

The park district operates on sales tax, which dropped in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and the falling price of oil. Barsh, who took over as executive director last year, said the district has since rebounded and are back on track.

“We are caught up fully. We are operating at a forward-thinking motion right now. It feels great to say that out loud. We are not paying bills outside of our normal expenses,” said Barsh.

The 2022 audit report conducted by Eide Bailey stated concerns about the district’s financial controls stemming from a lack of staff. Barsh explains that it’s more cost-effective to segregate duties with their current staff than to hire more people to handle finances.

“That is a purposeful decision of the park district so that we can save our resources and use them as effectively as possible, but also work with our auditors to make sure we are being mindful of our financial operations,” said Barsh.

Barsh said the park board will soon begin planning for the future, which could include expanding the Williston ARC and its programs.

“I feel great at where we are at. I feel even better about where we are going,” said Barsh.

