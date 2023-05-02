What happens to unclaimed baggage at the Bismarck Airport?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The summer travel season means many of us will be packing our suitcases and heading off on a much-needed vacation.

Lost baggage is something most travelers hope they never have to deal with. But have you ever wondered what happens to the baggage that is lost?

Those who have lost luggage know the pain of tracking it down, especially when traveling from warm weather destinations.

”So, all our cold weather gear was in our luggage, so when we got to Billings, Montana, we had nothing to wear for the cold,” said Bob Duffy of Mandan.

Where does the lost luggage go then? Some may not spend much time thinking about it, but have ideas.

”I don’t know... that’s a good question. Does it go where socks go when you lose one of them?” questioned Michael Johnson of Bismarck.

Unclaimed bags will stay at the airport for 60 days, then be donated to thrift stores or the city auction. The Bismarck Airport sees about 300,000 bags come through each year. Unfortunately, not all of them make it back to their owner, but the good news is it doesn’t happen very often here in Bismarck.

”It really comes from maybe a person who showed up late, they don’t have time to check their bag, but they are still able to catch their flight and leave their bag here,” said Matthew Remynse, marketing and operations manager for the Bismarck Airport.

The Bismarck Airport says that while there is technology in place to keep track of your bags, there’s one simple step that can ensure your bag stays safe, and that’s filling out the information tag on your luggage.

”Sometimes the bag tags do get ripped off, or they get misplaced. So having that information is extremely important,” said Remynse.

Only a handful of suitcases are ever left at the Bismarck Airport since most travel begins or ends there. Bismarck Airport says baggage fees mean that more and more people are not checking bags. Instead, they’re only packing a carry-on which also means there are fewer bags to be lost in the first place.

