Two of North Dakota’s youngest lawmakers reflect on their first session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 68th Legislative Assembly adjourned early Sunday morning after meeting for almost three months. This legislative session has been different than those in the past in many ways. Perhaps one major difference was a group of lawmakers in the House who weren’t even born until after the turn of this century.

Matt Heilman and Dawson Holle are both members of the North Dakota House of Representatives. They are under the age of 25 and have just completed their first legislative session.

“I thought it was a really wonderful experience. I enjoyed every second of it. I couldn’t have asked for a better session,” said Rep Matt Heilman, R-Bismarck.

“I think it was a roller coaster every single day. There were ups and downs. Overall, I came into this session and accomplished both of my goals,” said Dawson Holle, R-Mandan.

Holle is the youngest legislator in North Dakota history at 19. He brought two bills to the table and both passed and were signed by the governor. One had to do with legalizing the sale of raw milk to the consumer and the other was on a definition of milk. Heilman, who is 21, was also successful with bringing a bill up on immigration and sanctuary status, and Governor Burgum signed that as well.

“I did expect it to pass; it wasn’t an overly complicated bill. I didn’t think it would be an issue at all, and evidently, it wasn’t an issue because of the huge majority it passed by,” said Heilman.

“My bills, I had so many different opinions on them that I probably worked them about eight to ten times before I got the final product, so I was very thankful for that,” said Holle.

Legislative business aside, they were able to walk away from the Capitol with many memories. These are the ones that stick out to them.

“Probably hitting my light for the first time, for the roll call vote. That was a pretty awesome moment, just hitting the actual button physically,” said Heilman.

“Probably the last day of the session as we were here until 3 a.m. We were just walking around the Capitol and we got the behind-the-scenes tour and we went on the roof of the Capitol,” said Holle.

With their first session under their belts, Heilman and Holle are already looking ahead to the January 2025 session and what they want to bring to the table.

“Well, one bill idea I had was to make gold and silver legal tender. Other states have done it and there are about 11 right now,” said Heilman.

“One thing that I am going to bring to the session is, obviously, keep re-energizing North Dakota dairy; so I have a few bill ideas in mind for that,” said Holle.

But for now, they will take some much-needed time off and both will continue their college education.

Representatives Holle and Heilman told Your News Leader that they were humbled to serve their constituents this session and want them to reach out if they have concerns.

