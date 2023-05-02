Pro’s Pointer #1: Johnnie Candle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twenty-seven years ago on the first Tuesday in May, Johnnie Candle was in front of the camera for his first Pro’s Pointer. Between now and then, Johnnie won a World Walleye Championship, and he expanded his guide service to include saltwater on the Gulf of Mexico during the winter.

We kick off season number 27 in a car wash.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame member, said: “I just returned to North Dakota from an out-of-state fishing trip on a body of water that I know is infested with zebra mussels and according to North Dakota state law we have to take a few extra steps to clean our boats before we launch them in North Dakota waters. I like to use bleach in the clean-up process and here’s how. I’ll put my drain plug and livewell plugs in and add a little bit of bleach to the bilge and to my livewell. Then I’ll fill both of those with water until there is enough in there that the pumps can circulate the water through all of the pumps and the hoses, and I will let that run while I’m washing the rest of the boat. We want to take care of our local lakes and rivers so remember these three words. Clean, Drain and Dry.”

Next week, Johnnie talks about attracting fish to your lure in dirty water.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.