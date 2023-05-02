Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – sermon in the stone at church in Fairmount, ND

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip is from 2002.

Cliff Naylor traveled to the small town of Fairmount in the far southeast corner of the state. There, a special stone monument meant a lot to the parishioners at St. Anthony’s Church. (Watch the video above for the full story.)

The 90-year-old sermon in the stone is still at St. Anthony’s Church in Fairmount.

You can check it out if you want to make the drive. Bismarck to Fairmount would take you about four hours.

This story is in Cliff’s third “Dakota Day Trips” book: “The Road to Rural Wonders.” It’s available at local bookstores, or at KFYR-TV’s station.

