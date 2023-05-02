Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – sermon in the stone at church in Fairmount, ND

By Cliff Naylor
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip is from 2002.

Cliff Naylor traveled to the small town of Fairmount in the far southeast corner of the state. There, a special stone monument meant a lot to the parishioners at St. Anthony’s Church. (Watch the video above for the full story.)

The 90-year-old sermon in the stone is still at St. Anthony’s Church in Fairmount.

You can check it out if you want to make the drive. Bismarck to Fairmount would take you about four hours.

This story is in Cliff’s third “Dakota Day Trips” book: “The Road to Rural Wonders.” It’s available at local bookstores, or at KFYR-TV’s station.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck
Details released in vehicle-pedestrian collision in downtown Bismarck
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana
Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Murder charge changed to manslaughter in Foster Co. fatal
livestock loss
April 2022 blizzard livestock loss report released
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Latest News

Harvesting in ND
Cropland values increase in ND
cancer convos
‘Cancer Convos’: new podcast tackles cancer, friendship
cropland values
Cropland values increase in ND
sermon in stone
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – sermon in the stone at church in Fairmount, ND