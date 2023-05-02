North Dakota man’s story serves as good reminder to wear a helmet when you ride

John Boury was in a serious injury in July 2021, but wearing a helmet helped save his life.
John Boury was in a serious injury in July 2021, but wearing a helmet helped save his life.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In July 2021, John Boury was seriously injured when the trike he was riding was hit by the driver of a three-quarter ton pick-up who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Thankfully Boury was wearing his helmet, which he credits to saving his life.

“I wore my helmet all the time, but I never expected to be in a crash. I have no doubt the helmet saved my life. The doctors can do amazing things putting you back together, but you must survive that crash. And I’m sure I would not have survived without the helmet,” said Boury.

Vision Zero and the NDHP honored John Boury on Tuesday, May 2, with the Saved by the Helmet award for his commitment to always wearing his helmet when he rode motorcycle..

Today’s celebration also featured the first reunion between the first responders to the crash and John along with his wife, Deb.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck
Details released in vehicle-pedestrian collision in downtown Bismarck

Latest News

KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 5/03/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/03/2023
Mary Baker is assisting UND in complying with the Native American Graves Protection and...
UND hires compliance liaison for repatriation effort
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Chloe...
Help wanted in search for missing North Dakota teenager
Williston's Frozen: The Broadway Musical
Williston High School prepares for Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical
Shawn Wenko and Anthony Dudas
Wenko, Dudas named finalists for Williston City Administrator position