New Amur leopard habitat at the Roosevelt Park Zoo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Before 2019, the three species of big cats at the Roosevelt Park Zoo lived in the same location.

In 2019, the lion habitat was complete, the tigers in 2020, and now it’s the Amur leopards’ turn!

Your News Leader spoke with the zoo director to get more information on how this will improve the quality of life for the animals as well as the overall guest experience.

Leadership at the Roosevelt Park Zoo said training is more efficient in larger spaces and this new Amur leopard habitat guarantees safer transportation of the cats without endangering the staff.

“It was a stressful situation on the cats, being that close to one another, especially at feeding time,” said Bullock.

Zoo visitors are anxiously awaiting the completion of the project.

“We loved the zoo the way that it was but this is just so much more and the kids are really excited about it too,” said a zoo visitor.

Right now, Clover is the only Amur leopard but in cooperation with the Species Survival Plan Breeding Program, the zoo is looking to add two young leopards in the next few months.

“There is a steering committee that looks at the genetics of these animals and it’s kind of like match.com type thing, for animals,” says Bullock.

The zoo has relied on community support, including several sponsors and private donors as well as contributions from Minot Park District.

A better quality of life with a lot of care, for current and future animals.

The zoo is getting ready for the habitat’s ribbon cutting Friday, May 5, at noon. They will be kicking off their exhibit and putting on the finishing touches for the next two-four weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.