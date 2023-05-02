Minot’s Capital Improvement Plan moves forward in city council meeting

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The City of Minot’s infrastructure plan for the next five years is budgeted to cost more than $438 million dollars.

The Capital Improvement Plan covers everything from airport repairs to engineering maintenance of bridges, road construction, sewer systems and utilities.

Several of these projects will take a combination of federal, state and local taxes.

Lance Meyer, the city engineer, said the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project will take up a huge fraction of the budget plan. It’s anticipated to cost $186 million dollars.

“As all the other budget priorities are accumulated and reviewed by the council, maybe that project doesn’t make the cut anymore. Maybe it’s just not able to be funded,” said Meyer.

View the 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan here.

