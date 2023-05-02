Human relations ordinance prompts discussion at Minot City Council

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A proposal to update the city’s human relations ordinance brought along strong opinions at Monday night’s Minot City Council meeting on whether to keep it as it is, or add more demographics.

The meeting prompted more than a dozen citizens to speak before the council in support of, or opposition to, the updated language.

Council member Carrie Evans said the updated language is meant to extend to veterans, people with past criminal records and the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s not protections. It just simply saying let’s have this committee talk about these people in our community that may have these qualities that need to be talked about,” said Evans.

The vote was tabled.

Mayor Tom Ross would need to appoint someone to head the human relations ordinance if the majority of the council votes in favor of it.

The council is expected to vote at the next city council meeting on May 15.

Council members said policies on discrimination in the ordinance have not changed since 1976.

Monday’s meeting was also the first in the new city hall in downtown Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.