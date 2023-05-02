Human relations ordinance prompts discussion at Minot City Council

Minot City Council
Minot City Council(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A proposal to update the city’s human relations ordinance brought along strong opinions at Monday night’s Minot City Council meeting on whether to keep it as it is, or add more demographics.

The meeting prompted more than a dozen citizens to speak before the council in support of, or opposition to, the updated language.

Council member Carrie Evans said the updated language is meant to extend to veterans, people with past criminal records and the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s not protections. It just simply saying let’s have this committee talk about these people in our community that may have these qualities that need to be talked about,” said Evans.

The vote was tabled.

Mayor Tom Ross would need to appoint someone to head the human relations ordinance if the majority of the council votes in favor of it.

The council is expected to vote at the next city council meeting on May 15.

Council members said policies on discrimination in the ordinance have not changed since 1976.

Monday’s meeting was also the first in the new city hall in downtown Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family playing soccer
ND Legislature passes parental rights bill
Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck
Details released in vehicle-pedestrian collision in downtown Bismarck
livestock loss
April 2022 blizzard livestock loss report released
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana
88 cent gas
Surprise! 88-cent gas prompts long lines in Minot

Latest News

Streetlights in Minot
City of Minot accepts energy conservation grant for streetlights
visiting the wall
Western ND Honor Flight: 88 Vietnam Veterans visit the memorial wall in D.C.
Raymond Grabar
94-year-old Korean War veteran sees US Navy Memorial for first time
94-year-old Korean War veteran
94-year-old Korean War veteran sees US Navy Memorial for first time