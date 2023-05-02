City of Minot accepts energy conservation grant for streetlights

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Minot City Council accepted a $76,000 federal grant and approved how those funds would be spent.

It would replace 50-80 streetlights from high-pressure sodium bulbs with LED lights.

Traffic Engineer Stephen Joersz said the replacement bulbs consume 50 percent less energy, so the city would save on costs later.

The funds came from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program.

“We have thousands, so we’re making progress on getting the whole city transitioned,” said Joersz.

Joersz said the timeline for replacing most of the streetlights depends on city, state, and federal funding.

