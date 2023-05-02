‘Cancer Convos’: new podcast tackles cancer, friendship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cancer has affected just about everyone’s life. Either you’ve had it, or someone you love has.

While awareness has increased over the years, there are still many things we don’t know about cancer and many things we don’t talk about.

Now the good news.

A new podcast called “Cancer Convos” is designed to tackle those tough issues.

Brady and Stacy are back. Morning radio personalities Bob Brady and Stacy Sturm filled the airwaves in Bismarck and Mandan from 1998 to 2005. Now, they’ve picked up their microphones again.

This time, their topic is a bit more serious. Their new podcast is called “Cancer Convos” and was inspired by their personal cancer battles.

“We both have cancer,” said Bob Brady.

Brady was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2014. He’s about to start radiation treatments again because that tumor has moved to his lungs.

“Bob is still battling, but I am currently in remission,” said Sturm.

Strum was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021.

“We have a platform and we both have another thing that we have in common and let’s talk about it,” explained Brady.

They’re talking about the financial burden of cancer, survivor’s guilt, dealing with side effects and the lingering effects of cancer.

“We’re using our following and our platform to try to talk about the things that people don’t talk about,” said Sturm.

They hope these “Cancer Convos” might help start more conversations and help others on their cancer journey.

You can listen to “Cancer Convos” every Wednesday at 11 a.m. on URL Radio as well as on the URL radio app and on Spotify.

