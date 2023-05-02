94-year-old Korean War veteran sees US Navy Memorial for first time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - One of the oldest veterans on this year’s Western North Dakota Honor Flight had never seen the memorial dedicated to his branch of the military. Raymond Grabar, 94, hadn’t visited the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. until his trip Monday.

Grabar enlisted in the Navy in 1946 and was recalled for the Korean War. His trip to D.C. included a stop at the Korean War Memorial.

While touring the space decorated with flags and fountains, he told stories of being deployed overseas on ships. The memories were clear as day.

“So many memories come back. Especially this one,” Grabar said.

Grabar’s daughter Ardyth Renden made the trip with him. She said she was grateful he could make the trip sooner rather than later. She’s been enjoying many of the stories her father has been sharing with his fellow veterans.

“Just listening to him talk to all the other Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force [veterans] and sharing stories. There are a few other Korean veterans here so that’s been fun,” Renden said.

Some veterans on the trip have waited years, if not decades for this chance.

The Western ND Honor Flight started up prior to the pandemic, but because of restrictions, flights didn’t begin until 2022.

This spring’s flight marks the second trip through this organization. The Western ND Honor Flight hopes to provide another trip this fall if funding can be secured.

Full conversation with Raymond Grabar:

