Williston teachers ratify new agreement with school board

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Teachers with the Williston Education Association have agreed to terms for its upcoming contracts.

The association met Sunday night and voted to ratify the agreement made between its negotiators and the Williston Basin School Board. A simple majority was needed to approve. The new contract includes a $600 increase to base pay and a five-percent increase in year one. Teachers coming into the district will also be able to bring up to 15 years of experience, allowing them to start with a larger salary.

Association leaders said some wording needs to be clarified with their attorney before everything is finalized.

The school board will meet on Tuesday to ratify.

