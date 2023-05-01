Williston man found guilty of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man involved in a 2021 apartment shooting has been found guilty of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The decision came from a jury on April 28, according to court documents. DeKendrick Williams was charged after police found weapons and ammo used in a shootout at the Windscape Apartments.

Williams could face life in prison without parole for the charge.

A sentencing date has not been set.

