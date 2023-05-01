North Dakota veterans get a special look at U.S. Constitution

By Hope Sisk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - The National Archives in Washington, D.C. opened exclusively for veterans from the Western North Dakota Honor Flight Monday.

With the rotunda reserved for their visit, the veterans took their time looking at the documents that are more than 200 years old. The exhibit includes the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

“Awesome. Just awe-inspiring. It’s hard to believe those documents are that old,” said Raymond Wetzstein, Seaman, 3rd Class, USCG.

As the veterans made their way out of the museum, they met Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) outside. Armstrong said he stayed in Washington this weekend, in part, to have a moment to speak to the veterans.

“There’s a lot of things to complain about in D.C. and trust me when I say that but one thing I hope they do recognize is how much we do honor their service,” said Rep. Armstrong.

The veterans will arrive in Bismarck at about 8 p.m. Monday. Organizers invite the public the greet them at the airport for a welcome home celebration.

