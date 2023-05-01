NISC announces leadership change

National Information Solutions Cooperative leadership change
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 1, 2023
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Information Solutions Cooperative has recently announced a change in leadership.

The NISC is the leading provider of software and solutions to utility broadband companies, with one of its facilities in Mandan. Vice President of Member Success Doug Remboldt will succeed NISC President and CEO Dan Wilbanks, who has been in that role since January 1, 2020.

“As I reflect on my 44-year career at NISC, I’m filled with deep humility and gratitude for the rewarding work we have done by partnering with our membership to develop innovative solutions and services,” said Wilbanks.

The change will be effective on May 27.

