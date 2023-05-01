Mandan man to hold cornhole tournament for Stroke Awareness Month

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability. A Mandan man is hoping to spread awareness of the disease through a game that brings people together.

At Send-It 24/7 Cornhole in Mandan, Butch Aaker is getting ready to hold a tournament for a good cause. He suffered a stroke during the summer of 2016 while at a rest stop in Jamestown. He was a truck driver at the time and was going about his usual day of traveling, but as he approached the rest stop, he noticed something was not right.

“Both of my legs went numb, my right arm went numb, and I couldn’t see out of my eye. I started stuttering real bad,” said Butch Aaker, stroke survivor.

Butch said the only unusual thing he noticed before the stroke was a severe headache. He thought it was from being over-tired. He was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck for treatment and still continues to see his doctors. Medical experts say stroke symptoms happen suddenly.

“When we talk about the signs and symptoms of stroke, we use the acronym ‘BE FAST.’ The key to those symptoms is that they have a sudden onset,” said Haley Gilstad, stroke program coordinator at Sanford Health.

The stroke has affected Butch’s short-term memory. He can only remember about 15% of what happened from the day he had the stroke until now. He has to take a lot of notes if he wants to remember certain things. It’s a struggle for him daily, however, he is still able to lead a full life. He says he lives it now by the spoon theory.

“Each morning I wake up with so many spoons. At the end of the day if I have one or two spoons left, do I make supper and clean dishes, or do I take a shower and just go to bed?” said Aaker.

Although the damage from strokes can be irreversible, those who receive rapid treatment can limit impairment.

“We can give what is called a clot-busting medication and those are called either alteplase or tenecteplase. The purpose of that treatment is to break up that clot and restore blood flow to the brain,” said Gilstad.

Instead of ignoring his disease, Butch decided he wanted to bring awareness to strokes with a cornhole event. The money raised will go to the Sanford Stroke Center in Bismarck, where his life was saved.

“I can still do 80% of what I used to do, where some people are completely handicapped. They can’t do anything. I want people to know it’s not all the same,” said Aaker.

The event will take place on May 13 at Send-It 24/7 Cornhole in Mandan. The cost is $20.

