Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man has been arrested after fleeing from police and eventually crossing into Montana.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Jacob Galloway was in possession of a stolen trailer west of Williston. Galloway drove away from deputies through fields before reaching Highway 2. The pursuit continued all the way to Fairview, Montana, where Galloway was arrested.

The trailer disconnected from the truck somewhere in McKenzie County. Deputies say it has been returned to the rightful owner.

Charges are pending. Galloway is currently being held at the Richland County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.