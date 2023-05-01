Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana

High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man has been arrested after fleeing from police and eventually crossing into Montana.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Jacob Galloway was in possession of a stolen trailer west of Williston. Galloway drove away from deputies through fields before reaching Highway 2. The pursuit continued all the way to Fairview, Montana, where Galloway was arrested.

The trailer disconnected from the truck somewhere in McKenzie County. Deputies say it has been returned to the rightful owner.

Charges are pending. Galloway is currently being held at the Richland County Jail.

