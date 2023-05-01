Lemmon, SD public library: not just for books

LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) - Libraries are usually quiet spaces. But that’s not the case at the public library in Lemmon, South Dakota.

And that’s good news.

The sounds coming from the Lemmon Public Library aren’t what you’d expect to hear from a library.

“It’s not that quiet usually,” said Anna Larson, a regular at the library.

“It doesn’t sound like a library anymore,” said Raven Christman, librarian.

What it sounds like is a space where the community gathers. This has been a decade in the making. Raven Christman took over as librarian here 10 years ago, with big dreams and goals.

“I’ve accomplished a lot of them,” she said. “Getting people into the library, making the library welcoming, making it bright and not your typical library.”

Residents are happy for this not-so-typical library.

“It’s like a community center,” said Judy Berge, Lemmon resident.

There are books, but also much more; there are conversations, projects, people and learning.

“We can get our learning from books, but we can also get our learning from doing things and experiencing other people and cultures and creating and crafting and building and that’s the kind of library that I want,” Christman explained.

“The library is such a cool place to hang out. It’s where the cool kids hang out,” added Larson.

Christman says those cool kids and people of all ages are the key to keeping this small-town library open.

“I want a vibrant library that’s alive and full of people. People are what makes your library wonderful and thrive and stay alive,” she said.

Because without people, these books would go untouched and unread, and this building would be much too quiet.

