Lemmon, SD public library: not just for books

Lemmon Public Library
Lemmon Public Library(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) - Libraries are usually quiet spaces. But that’s not the case at the public library in Lemmon, South Dakota.

And that’s good news.

The sounds coming from the Lemmon Public Library aren’t what you’d expect to hear from a library.

“It’s not that quiet usually,” said Anna Larson, a regular at the library.

“It doesn’t sound like a library anymore,” said Raven Christman, librarian.

What it sounds like is a space where the community gathers. This has been a decade in the making. Raven Christman took over as librarian here 10 years ago, with big dreams and goals.

“I’ve accomplished a lot of them,” she said. “Getting people into the library, making the library welcoming, making it bright and not your typical library.”

Residents are happy for this not-so-typical library.

“It’s like a community center,” said Judy Berge, Lemmon resident.

There are books, but also much more; there are conversations, projects, people and learning.

“We can get our learning from books, but we can also get our learning from doing things and experiencing other people and cultures and creating and crafting and building and that’s the kind of library that I want,” Christman explained.

“The library is such a cool place to hang out. It’s where the cool kids hang out,” added Larson.

Christman says those cool kids and people of all ages are the key to keeping this small-town library open.

“I want a vibrant library that’s alive and full of people. People are what makes your library wonderful and thrive and stay alive,” she said.

Because without people, these books would go untouched and unread, and this building would be much too quiet.

Raven has also been working to build a social media presence for the Lemmon Library. Follow them here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family playing soccer
ND Legislature passes parental rights bill
88 cent gas
Surprise! 88-cent gas prompts long lines in Minot
livestock loss
April 2022 blizzard livestock loss report released
ND Capitol
Burgum signs bill to reform state pension plan
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury

Latest News

National Information Solutions Cooperative leadership change
NISC announces leadership change
Butch Aaker
Mandan man to hold cornhole tournament for Stroke Awareness Month
draft order
Full list of prospects from North Dakota colleges in 2023 NFL Draft cycle
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana