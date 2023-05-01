Lauren Ware finds new basketball home, transferring to Texas A&M

By Jeff Roberts and Jacob Morse
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After three seasons in the PAC-12 at Arizona, Century High School graduate Lauren Ware is taking her talents to the SEC and Texas A&M.

Ware announced via Twitter Monday night that she was committed to Texas A&M.

She did not play in 2022-2023 due to injury, but in two seasons from 2020-2022, Ware played in 52 games for Arizona, averaging 4.8 points per game.

Ware graduated from Century in 2020 as the nation’s third-best post player, according to ESPN.

Ware has two years of eligibility remaining.

