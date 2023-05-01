Healthcare providers, patients celebrate opening of new Trinity Hospital

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s official — Trinity Health’s new hospital and ER have opened in southwest Minot.

The provider began moving patients from the old hospital to the new one Sunday morning.

A new era began not only for Trinity Health but really for the Minot region Sunday morning when 59 patients were transferred from the old hospital downtown to the new 800,000 square foot medical campus in southwest Minot.

A rotating schedule of ambulances drove more than 500 combined miles transporting patients, including Grace Burckhard, who’s been hospitalized with pneumonia for nearly a month. Her dad, Kevin, said Grace was anxious about the trip, but the team made her as comfortable as possible.

”Eight or nine days into this we thought... we didn’t know for sure she’d get to come home, and now we’re pretty confident that she’ll come home,” said Kevin Burckhard.

Leadership with the transport team praised the efforts of the more than 740 staff and volunteers involved.

“It went very smooth, so many hands on deck,” said Amy Thomas, with the transport team.

”Patients were getting off the ambulance with a big smile on their face,” said Amy Bergrude, with the transport team.

Also, celebrating new life. Marlee AndiJo Pierson was the final child born at the legacy location.

”A lot of us here were born there and to be the last one is kind of a cool thing, 101 years of Trinity being around,” said Mark Pierson, Marlee’s father.

”Not only got to be at the old hospital to be there, but also got to be part of the transferring process today,” said Tiffany Pierson, Marlee’s mother.

And Lily Violet Rose Freeman, the first child born at the new hospital.

”That’s something she can lord over people’s heads in the future. This facility is so fancy and spacious with all the windows and everything, so I think with the first few days of just sunlight coming through, she’s gonna be a sunshine kind of gal,” said Chyna Moolenaar, Lily’s mother.

”It not only provides our patients with the most up-to-date care, it provides us as providers with what we need to care for our patients,” said Dr. Jessie Fauntleroy, OB/GYN who delivered Lily.

”Great healthcare is now being done in a state-of-the-art facility, which is probably at this point in time the most state-of-the-art hospital in this country,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sather, medical director of the Emergency Trauma Center.

A new day for healthcare in the Magic City.

Trinity Health may be growing more in the future as well. Your News Leader was told that there’s 32 acres of land around the new campus for possible expansion, and there’s also going to be more doctors and physicians joining the Trinity Health team later this summer.

