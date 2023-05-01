Details released in vehicle-pedestrian collision in downtown Bismarck

Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck
Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision shortly before noon Monday at the intersection of Main Ave. and 7th Street.

Police report a 63-year-old man was struck by a truck while crossing the intersection. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital and is in critical condition.

Traffic was rerouted through downtown as police investigated. They say a 32-year-old man driving a Dodge pickup made a left-hand turn off Main Ave. to continue south on 7th Street when he crashed into the pedestrian.

Officers will be searching through surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to gather further information.

Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck
Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck(KFYR)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family playing soccer
ND Legislature passes parental rights bill
88 cent gas
Surprise! 88-cent gas prompts long lines in Minot
ND Capitol
Burgum signs bill to reform state pension plan
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury

Latest News

Updated flood map in Bismarck
ND delegation urges FEMA to abandon or delay proposed flood map for Bismarck
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/01/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/01/2023
changing of the guard
Changing of the Guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier a highlight for ND veterans
looking at constitution
North Dakota veterans get a special look at U.S. Constitution