Details released in vehicle-pedestrian collision in downtown Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision shortly before noon Monday at the intersection of Main Ave. and 7th Street.

Police report a 63-year-old man was struck by a truck while crossing the intersection. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital and is in critical condition.

Traffic was rerouted through downtown as police investigated. They say a 32-year-old man driving a Dodge pickup made a left-hand turn off Main Ave. to continue south on 7th Street when he crashed into the pedestrian.

Officers will be searching through surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to gather further information.

Scene of the vehicle-pedestrian crash in downtown Bismarck (KFYR)

