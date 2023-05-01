Changing of the Guard at Tomb of the Uknown Soldier a highlight for ND veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR)- The Western North Dakota Honor Flight stopped to observe the Changing of the Guard Sunday afternoon at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

The elaborate ceremony is ordered to remain unchanged, but the soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Regiment, who are known as “The Old Guard,” can make one small adjustment as a show of respect to the members of Honor Flights.

They can do a drop step, where they drag their foot just enough for veterans to hear it and recognize the gesture is meant to recognize their service.

“It was impressive. It’s amazing what you see. Just the monument itself, but then the changing of the guard, wow,” said Curtis Joern, a U.S. Navy veteran from Harvey.

Many veterans said watching the ceremony and driving through Arlington National Cemetery was a highlight from the first day of the trip.

On Monday, the group plans to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Most of the veterans on the trip served in the Vietnam War.

