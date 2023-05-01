Bismarck planting time capsule for 150th anniversary celebration

Time capsule being planted
Time capsule being planted(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is continuing their 150th anniversary celebration by planting a time capsule.

Two students from BPS Career Academy have researched, designed and made the time capsule. The capsule will be filled with memorabilia like notes and a flag, collected throughout the 150th celebration of the city.

“This time capsule is an 18 by 18 by 18 inch cube. Made out of stainless steel and its contents will be items that were collected over the last year, that were created in support for the sesquicentennial, for example the flag that is behind, we got letters from Washington dignitaries,” said Jason Tomanek, assistant city administrator.

The capsule will be buried at Camp Hancock on May 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be dug up and opened in 2072 when Bismarck turns 200.

livestock loss
April 2022 blizzard livestock loss report released
